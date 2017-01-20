2017 tax filing season begins on Jan. 23
The Internal Revenue Service has announced that the nation's tax season will begin Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, and reminded taxpayers claiming certain tax credits to expect a longer wait for refunds. The IRS will begin accepting electronic tax returns that day, with more than 153 million individual tax returns expected to be filed in 2017.
