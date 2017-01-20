2009 vs 2017: Comparing Trump's and Obama's Inauguration Crowds
The National Park Service won't be announcing attendance numbers for President Donald Trump's inaugural ceremony, but photos of this year's event indicate that it may have been less well attended than Obama's in 2009. There were 1.8 million people who attended Obama's inauguration in 2009 and close to 1 million who attended his second in 2013, according to DC officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
|3 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|6
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|3 hr
|Trump your President
|1,189
|Was Trump born in Jamaica??
|Fri
|gtfopls
|4
|get people low cost ins
|Jan 18
|get this to the hill
|1
|do not pick price
|Jan 18
|get this to the hill
|2
|now watching tv
|Jan 18
|get this to the hill
|1
|There Won't Be A Donald Trump Inaugural License...
|Jan 17
|Second Amendment ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC