2009 vs 2017: Comparing Trump's and Obama's Inauguration Crowds

The National Park Service won't be announcing attendance numbers for President Donald Trump's inaugural ceremony, but photos of this year's event indicate that it may have been less well attended than Obama's in 2009. There were 1.8 million people who attended Obama's inauguration in 2009 and close to 1 million who attended his second in 2013, according to DC officials.

