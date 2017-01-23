2 journalists arrested covering anti-Trump riot face felony charges
Two journalists who were reporting on the riots in Washington, DC, on the day of US President Donald Trump's inauguration have been charged with felony crimes that could see them imprisoned for 10 years. Evan Engel of Vocativ, a media company that says it explores the deep web, and Alex Rubinstein of RT America, part of the Moscow-based network Russia Today, were arrested Friday and charged with the District of Columbia's most serous rioting offenses, The Guardian reported Monday.
