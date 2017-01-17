17 state attorneys general ask to defend CFPB; cite Trump

Attorneys general from 16 states and the District of Columbia are seeking to defend a U.S. consumer watchdog agency in court amid speculation that President Donald Trump may fire its director, Richard Cordray. The attorneys general, all Democrats, said in a court filing Monday they have "a vital interest in defending an independent and effective" Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and are seeking to intervene in a case over whether its structure is constitutional.

