Whole Foods accused of cheating workers out of bonuses

A former and a current employee at a Washington, D.C.-area Whole Foods have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the grocery chain, alleging the store cheated workers out of their hard-earned bonuses. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, claims the organic and gourmet food purveyor "engaged in a nationwide scheme to strip hard-working employees of earned bonuses in order to maximize their own profit," court records show.

