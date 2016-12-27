Traffic fatality rates drop in states that allow medical...
Despite ongoing concerns over the danger of stoned drivers, experts say that traffic fatalities have actually reduced in states that allow medical access to marijuana. Researchers from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health have found an 11 percent drop on average in the District of Columbia as well as the 23 states with legalized medical marijuana, reports the Washington Post .
