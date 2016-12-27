Traffic fatality rates drop in states...

Traffic fatality rates drop in states that allow medical...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Despite ongoing concerns over the danger of stoned drivers, experts say that traffic fatalities have actually reduced in states that allow medical access to marijuana. Researchers from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health have found an 11 percent drop on average in the District of Columbia as well as the 23 states with legalized medical marijuana, reports the Washington Post .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 3 hr Aquarius-wy 413
trump is wrong, whos side is trump on Dec 19 hans off my pudenda 3
News Before The Oath Of Office, An Oath To Tell The ... Dec 18 American Oligarchy 1
AMERICA Left OFF List of Free Countries ! Dec 18 American Oligarchy 1
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! Dec 17 DUMP the TRUMP 1
Tod Nation Terre Haute censoring harmed veteran... Dec 17 HUD International 2
wish all the people can see Dec 17 Donelda Trump - T... 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,390,791

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC