Thomas Jefferson University Receives ...

Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million Marijuana Research Grant

There are 1 comment on the Entrepreneur Magazine story from 5 hrs ago, titled Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million Marijuana Research Grant. In it, Entrepreneur Magazine reports that:

With a $3 million grant from Australian philanthropists Barry and Joy Lambert, Thomas Jefferson University has established a new medical center for cannabis education and research. The new facility, officially named The Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp, will become the first such medical research center in the United States, according to information released by the university.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
TRUMP UNIVERSITY

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 3 hrs ago
TRUMP UNIVERSITY WAS FIRST !

Note .. The Donald is on Something !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 10 min Tulip3798 436
i think trump got his twitter taken away. 2 hr TRUMPs Little TWIT 5
trump unfit president 2 hr Newfoundland Dogger 5
News 'Hate-Filled' Banana Incidents 2 hr The Banana Boat Song 2
trump is wrong, whos side is trump on 2 hr AMERICA TRUMPED 4
News Before The Oath Of Office, An Oath To Tell The ... Dec 18 American Oligarchy 1
AMERICA Left OFF List of Free Countries ! Dec 18 American Oligarchy 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,987 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,159

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC