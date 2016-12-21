There are on the Entrepreneur Magazine story from 5 hrs ago, titled Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million Marijuana Research Grant. In it, Entrepreneur Magazine reports that:

With a $3 million grant from Australian philanthropists Barry and Joy Lambert, Thomas Jefferson University has established a new medical center for cannabis education and research. The new facility, officially named The Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp, will become the first such medical research center in the United States, according to information released by the university.

