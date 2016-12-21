The Surprising Story of Christmas in ...

The Surprising Story of Christmas in the United States

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Time

The custom of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ is not exactly a new one for Christians around the world: the holiday is believed to date back to Dec. 25, 336 A.D. , in Rome. But in the United States, Christmas was not officially a federal day off from work or a break from mail delivery until 1870.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 26 min Moaner1296 92
trump is wrong, whos side is trump on Dec 19 hans off my pudenda 3
News Before The Oath Of Office, An Oath To Tell The ... Dec 18 American Oligarchy 1
AMERICA Left OFF List of Free Countries ! Dec 18 American Oligarchy 1
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! Dec 17 DUMP the TRUMP 1
Tod Nation Terre Haute censoring harmed veteran... Dec 17 HUD International 2
wish all the people can see Dec 17 Donelda Trump - T... 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,686

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC