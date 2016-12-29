The global experiment of marijuana le...

The global experiment of marijuana legalization

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Marijuana, or cannabis, is "the most widely cultivated, produced, trafficked and consumed drug worldwide," according to the World Drug Report, but its legality has long been a topic of debate worldwide. In the US, Maine recently confirmed legalized recreational marijuana use, joining seven other states and the District of Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 59 min Battle Tested 525
News Murders Rise in U.S. Cities, but Crime Rate Hov... 18 hr Donald Jay Bird 1
i think trump got his twitter taken away. Wed TRUMPs Little TWIT 5
trump unfit president Wed Newfoundland Dogger 5
News 'Hate-Filled' Banana Incidents Wed The Banana Boat Song 2
trump is wrong, whos side is trump on Wed AMERICA TRUMPED 4
News Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million... Wed TRUMP UNIVERSITY 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,938

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC