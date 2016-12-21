The fight to end on-call retail shifts makes progress - but federal protections are still unlikely
State attorneys general will have their work cut out for them as the GOP-led government tips in favor of employers Nobody can peg down exactly when many big employers in the retail industry began to use work-scheduling technology to make life harder for their lowest-paid employees, the hourly wage workers that walk outlet floors, help customers pick merchandise, and ring up profits for their bosses. But it wasn't always this way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|Fri
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|82
|trump is wrong, whos side is trump on
|Dec 19
|hans off my pudenda
|3
|Before The Oath Of Office, An Oath To Tell The ...
|Dec 18
|American Oligarchy
|1
|AMERICA Left OFF List of Free Countries !
|Dec 18
|American Oligarchy
|1
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|Dec 17
|DUMP the TRUMP
|1
|Tod Nation Terre Haute censoring harmed veteran...
|Dec 17
|HUD International
|2
|wish all the people can see
|Dec 17
|Donelda Trump - T...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC