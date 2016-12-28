The Electoral College and how preside...

The Electoral College and how presidential voting works

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Hope Tackaberry demonstrates outside of the Texas State Capitol during a rally attempting to influence Republican electors from across the state to not vote for Donald Trump when they cast their formal ballots for president on Dec. 19. E.J. Dionne Jr.'s column supporting a popular vote for president lacks an important point. He uses the examples of a county election, a single election, winner-take-all and a state election, also a single election, winner-take-all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 4 min Just Think 476
News Murders Rise in U.S. Cities, but Crime Rate Hov... 1 hr Donald Jay Bird 1
i think trump got his twitter taken away. 9 hr TRUMPs Little TWIT 5
trump unfit president 9 hr Newfoundland Dogger 5
News 'Hate-Filled' Banana Incidents 9 hr The Banana Boat Song 2
trump is wrong, whos side is trump on 9 hr AMERICA TRUMPED 4
News Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million... 9 hr TRUMP UNIVERSITY 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,911 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,600

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC