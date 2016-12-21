The CutAmericans Named Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton As the People ...

The CutAmericans Named Barack Obama a...

Americans Named Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton As the People

Every year since 1946, Gallup has performed an annual survey of a random selection of Americans asking them to choose one man they admired most that year. Every year since 2008, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have held the top spot for the man and woman Americans most admire.

