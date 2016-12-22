Teachers Say They Know More About the Common Core, But Challenges Linger

More than six years after states began adopting the Common Core State Standards in English/language arts and math, most teachers say they are now familiar with the standards, and a growing number feel prepared to teach them to their students. "But fewer than 1 in 5 "strongly agree" that classroom resources are well-aligned to the standards and professional development is high-quality, and many are turning to online sites like Teachers Pay Teachers to find materials for their classrooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.