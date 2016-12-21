Stamford Officer Graduates From FBI National Academy
Lt. Noto is one of 18 members of the Stamford Police Department who has graduated from the National Academy, including Clarence Smith who attended the first session. Lt. Noto commands the midnight shift of the Patrol Division.
