Rogues tap holiday spirit, disaster relief to steal in the name of charity
When soliciting donations from 2008 to 2012, fundraisers for four now-defunct "charities" said they spent 100 percent of their money on services including taking patients to chemotherapy sessions, buying pain meds for children and hospice care. In a lawsuit, the Federal Trade Commission called all four groups "sham charities."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|2 hr
|Trump your President
|311
|trump is wrong, whos side is trump on
|Dec 19
|hans off my pudenda
|3
|Before The Oath Of Office, An Oath To Tell The ...
|Dec 18
|American Oligarchy
|1
|AMERICA Left OFF List of Free Countries !
|Dec 18
|American Oligarchy
|1
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|Dec 17
|DUMP the TRUMP
|1
|Tod Nation Terre Haute censoring harmed veteran...
|Dec 17
|HUD International
|2
|wish all the people can see
|Dec 17
|Donelda Trump - T...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC