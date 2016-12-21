Paycheck Transparency Requirements Take Effect January 1: What Federal Contractors Need to Know
President Obama's Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces executive order is one of a number of regulatory initiatives many expect to be rolled back by the incoming Trump administration, and many of the order's guidelines have already been stayed due to pending litigation. Nonetheless, the order's paycheck transparency requirements will still take effect January 1, 2017, and federal contractors and subcontractors should determine if they are impacted and what compliance measures they need to take.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|1 hr
|The_Real_Now_What
|541
|Murders Rise in U.S. Cities, but Crime Rate Hov...
|Wed
|Donald Jay Bird
|1
|i think trump got his twitter taken away.
|Wed
|TRUMPs Little TWIT
|5
|trump unfit president
|Wed
|Newfoundland Dogger
|5
|'Hate-Filled' Banana Incidents
|Wed
|The Banana Boat Song
|2
|trump is wrong, whos side is trump on
|Wed
|AMERICA TRUMPED
|4
|Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million...
|Wed
|TRUMP UNIVERSITY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC