Paycheck Transparency Requirements Take Effect January 1: What Federal Contractors Need to Know

President Obama's Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces executive order is one of a number of regulatory initiatives many expect to be rolled back by the incoming Trump administration, and many of the order's guidelines have already been stayed due to pending litigation. Nonetheless, the order's paycheck transparency requirements will still take effect January 1, 2017, and federal contractors and subcontractors should determine if they are impacted and what compliance measures they need to take.

