One Less (Regulator) Affair for AshleyMadison.com: Site Operators...
Remember the 2015 AshleyMadison.com data breach, where hackers gained access to the personal information of about 36 million users from over 46 countries, and threatened and carried through on their promise to release the information to the public? This highly publicized incident has resulted in a $1.6 million settlement between operators of the dating website and the FTC, 13 states, and the District of Columbia, resolving allegations concerning inadequate security and deceptive practices connected to the website.
