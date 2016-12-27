Ohio enacts 3-foot passing law

A 7-year battle to make Ohio's roads safer for bicyclists ended earlier this month when the legislature enacted a 3-foot passing bill. Gov. John Kasich signed the bill into law on Dec. 19. It goes into effect before the end of March 2017.

