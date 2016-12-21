New DC paid leave bill would benefit non-DC residents
On December 6, the District of Columbia Council advanced a bill, the Universal Paid Leave Act of 2016 , to create a new paid family and medical leave benefit funded by an employer payroll tax. California, Rhode Island, and New Jersey currently have laws in effect that provide for paid family leave, and New York has passed a similar law that will go into effect in 2018.
