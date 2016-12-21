NASAA Proposes Model Rule Permitting Testing the Waters in Tier 1 Regulation A Offerings
On December 7, 2016, the North American Securities Administrators Association proposed a model rule, a model statutory amendment and a Solicitation of Interest Form permitting testing the waters in Tier 1 Regulation A offerings under the NASAA's coordinated review program. States are currently preempted from requiring registration for Tier 2 Regulation A offerings, including those using testing the waters, but are not preempted from requiring such registration for Tier 1 Regulation A offerings.
