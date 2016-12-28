There are on the US News & World Report story from 3 hrs ago, titled Murders Rise in U.S. Cities, but Crime Rate Hovers Near Historic Lows. In it, US News & World Report reports that:

Chicago's murder rate soared by more than 50 percent this year from 2015, driving a nationwide increase in homicides in the nation's 30 largest cities, even as the rate of property crimes and violent crimes remained near historic lows. The number of murders in Chicago, the nation's third-largest city, leaped from 478 in 2015 to a projected 732 killings by year's end, according to an analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.

