Majority of Housing Markets Have Reco...

Majority of Housing Markets Have Recovered to Historic Norms

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Mortgage News Daily

When Freddie Mac introduced its Multi-Indicator Market Index in March 2014 only 11 of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia were deemed stable and in range of their historic benchmarks. That was also the case for only four of the 50 leading metropolitan areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mortgage News Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
would someone tell trump 17 min putin trump team ... 1
trump is wrong, whos side is trump on 20 min putin trump team ... 6
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 30 min huntcoyotes 566
News Murders Rise in U.S. Cities, but Crime Rate Hov... Wed Donald Jay Bird 1
i think trump got his twitter taken away. Wed TRUMPs Little TWIT 5
trump unfit president Wed Newfoundland Dogger 5
News 'Hate-Filled' Banana Incidents Wed The Banana Boat Song 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,948

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC