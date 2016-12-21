Ho-Ho . . . NO! Universal Paid Leave Act Will Create Significant New...
Employers in the District of Columbia found a lump of coal in their holiday stockings this year thanks to the D.C. Council's passage of the Universal Paid Leave Amendment Act of 2016 on December 20, 2016. The UPLA creates the most expansive paid leave benefits in the nation, enabling employees to receive a combination of paid leave, which can include up to eight weeks of parental leave, six weeks of family medical leave, and two weeks of personal medical leave every year.
