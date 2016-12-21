Hillary Is BACK! Just In Time For Federal Court To STRIKE With Major Ruling Against Her

I was actually thoroughly enjoying the Hillary hiatus we saw after her embarrassing defeat in November, but all good things must come to an end eventually. The question now is: Should Hillary simply disappear forever, or should he be forced back into the spotlight to answer for her crimes? For right now, a Federal Court has decided that we must be bothered with her presence for just a bit longer, but in a way all conservatives can agree is acceptable.

