HHS says it can't clear Medicare appeals backlog by court's deadlines without more money

The Department of Health and Human Services will be unable to meet court-ordered deadlines for clearing the Medicare appeals backlogs without additional funding, the agency told a court last week. In a motion to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia filed on Thursday, HHS described the court's early December ruling that would require the agency to eliminate the backlog of pending reimbursement appeals by the end of 2020 a "clear error."

