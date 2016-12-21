HHS says it can't clear Medicare appeals backlog by court's deadlines without more money
The Department of Health and Human Services will be unable to meet court-ordered deadlines for clearing the Medicare appeals backlogs without additional funding, the agency told a court last week. In a motion to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia filed on Thursday, HHS described the court's early December ruling that would require the agency to eliminate the backlog of pending reimbursement appeals by the end of 2020 a "clear error."
Start the conversation, or Read more at McKnightsonline.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|Fri
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|82
|trump is wrong, whos side is trump on
|Dec 19
|hans off my pudenda
|3
|Before The Oath Of Office, An Oath To Tell The ...
|Dec 18
|American Oligarchy
|1
|AMERICA Left OFF List of Free Countries !
|Dec 18
|American Oligarchy
|1
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|Dec 17
|DUMP the TRUMP
|1
|Tod Nation Terre Haute censoring harmed veteran...
|Dec 17
|HUD International
|2
|wish all the people can see
|Dec 17
|Donelda Trump - T...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC