HHS Claims it is Unable to Meet Court-Ordered Targets to Resolve Medicare Appeals Backlog
The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order on December 5, 2016 compelling HHS to meet certain annual targets to resolve its backlog of hundreds of thousands of pending Medicare claim appeals. HHS recently asked the district court to reconsider its order, arguing that HHS does not have the sufficient resources to meet these targets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|12 hr
|Tramp629
|571
|would someone tell trump
|Fri
|putin trump team ...
|1
|trump is wrong, whos side is trump on
|Fri
|putin trump team ...
|6
|Murders Rise in U.S. Cities, but Crime Rate Hov...
|Dec 28
|Donald Jay Bird
|1
|i think trump got his twitter taken away.
|Dec 28
|TRUMPs Little TWIT
|5
|trump unfit president
|Dec 28
|Newfoundland Dogger
|5
|'Hate-Filled' Banana Incidents
|Dec 28
|The Banana Boat Song
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC