HHS Claims it is Unable to Meet Court-Ordered Targets to Resolve Medicare Appeals Backlog

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order on December 5, 2016 compelling HHS to meet certain annual targets to resolve its backlog of hundreds of thousands of pending Medicare claim appeals. HHS recently asked the district court to reconsider its order, arguing that HHS does not have the sufficient resources to meet these targets.

