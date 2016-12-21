'Faithless Electors' Buck Party By Voting Against Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump
Several electors bucked their states on Monday by opting to cast their presidential ballots for someone other than Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton . Members of the Electoral College met in their respective state Capitols to vote for the presidential and vice presidential candidates for whom they had pledged to vote earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|Fri
|Pres Mr Donald J ...
|82
|trump is wrong, whos side is trump on
|Dec 19
|hans off my pudenda
|3
|Before The Oath Of Office, An Oath To Tell The ...
|Dec 18
|American Oligarchy
|1
|AMERICA Left OFF List of Free Countries !
|Dec 18
|American Oligarchy
|1
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|Dec 17
|DUMP the TRUMP
|1
|Tod Nation Terre Haute censoring harmed veteran...
|Dec 17
|HUD International
|2
|wish all the people can see
|Dec 17
|Donelda Trump - T...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC