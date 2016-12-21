'Faithless Electors' Buck Party By Vo...

'Faithless Electors' Buck Party By Voting Against Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump

Several electors bucked their states on Monday by opting to cast their presidential ballots for someone other than Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton . Members of the Electoral College met in their respective state Capitols to vote for the presidential and vice presidential candidates for whom they had pledged to vote earlier this year.

