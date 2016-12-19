Electors faithful to Trump, select him as official winner
Donald Trump has surpassed the necessary 270 votes in the Electoral College, the next step in the official process to become president. Three cast ballots for former Secretary of State Colin Powell, and one backed Faith Spotted Eagle, a Native American activist who's been involved in the North Dakota pipeline fight.
