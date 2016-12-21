District of Columbia Passes Expansive Paid Leave Law
After more than a year of debate, on December 20, 2016, the District of Columbia Council voted to create one of the most generous paid leave laws in the country. DC now joins California, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island in advancing laws to provide paid medical, parental and family care leave to employees working in those jurisdictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|1 min
|Just Think
|137
|trump is wrong, whos side is trump on
|Dec 19
|hans off my pudenda
|3
|Before The Oath Of Office, An Oath To Tell The ...
|Dec 18
|American Oligarchy
|1
|AMERICA Left OFF List of Free Countries !
|Dec 18
|American Oligarchy
|1
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|Dec 17
|DUMP the TRUMP
|1
|Tod Nation Terre Haute censoring harmed veteran...
|Dec 17
|HUD International
|2
|wish all the people can see
|Dec 17
|Donelda Trump - T...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC