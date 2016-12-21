District Of Columbia Council Confirms...

District Of Columbia Council Confirms Antwan Wilson As Public Schools Chancellor

Wilson told The Post that he met privately with the council members to get acquainted ahead of the vote, and he's "appreciative of the council members for their confirmation vote and excited about the work we are going to do in D.C." During public hearings with the council, the lawmakers wanted primarily to know his plan to close the academic achievement gap between White students and students of color at the two-hour question-and-answer session. Wilson said he would build on the changes of the previous two school chancellors, referring to reform-minded Chancellor Kaya Henderson , who announced her resignation in June, and Henderson's predecessor Michelle Rhee .

