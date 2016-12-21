DC police release video of SUV that killed deaf woman
District of Columbia police have released video of a sport-utility vehicle whose driver is believed to have struck and killed a deaf woman who was crossing a street. Fifty-four-year-old Jacqueline Cole was struck early Tuesday morning in a marked crosswalk in northwest Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|35 min
|Troll Hunter_
|538
|Murders Rise in U.S. Cities, but Crime Rate Hov...
|Wed
|Donald Jay Bird
|1
|i think trump got his twitter taken away.
|Wed
|TRUMPs Little TWIT
|5
|trump unfit president
|Wed
|Newfoundland Dogger
|5
|'Hate-Filled' Banana Incidents
|Wed
|The Banana Boat Song
|2
|trump is wrong, whos side is trump on
|Wed
|AMERICA TRUMPED
|4
|Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million...
|Wed
|TRUMP UNIVERSITY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC