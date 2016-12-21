DC police release video of SUV that k...

DC police release video of SUV that killed deaf woman

14 hrs ago

District of Columbia police have released video of a sport-utility vehicle whose driver is believed to have struck and killed a deaf woman who was crossing a street. Fifty-four-year-old Jacqueline Cole was struck early Tuesday morning in a marked crosswalk in northwest Washington.

