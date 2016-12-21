DC police: officer shoots, injures knife-wielding man
District of Columbia police say an officer shot and injured a knife-wielding man who ignored commands to drop his weapon. Police say the incident occurred at roughly 11:30 a.m. on Sunday when officers were called to the 3200 block of Walnut Street for a domestic disturbance.
