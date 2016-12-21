DC police: Officer shoots, injures kn...

DC police: Officer shoots, injures knife-wielding man

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

District of Columbia police say an officer shot and injured a knife-wielding man who ignored commands to drop his weapon. Police say in a news the incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. Sunday when officers were called to the 3200 block of Walnut Street for a domestic disturbance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 2 hr Trump your President 311
trump is wrong, whos side is trump on Dec 19 hans off my pudenda 3
News Before The Oath Of Office, An Oath To Tell The ... Dec 18 American Oligarchy 1
AMERICA Left OFF List of Free Countries ! Dec 18 American Oligarchy 1
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! Dec 17 DUMP the TRUMP 1
Tod Nation Terre Haute censoring harmed veteran... Dec 17 HUD International 2
wish all the people can see Dec 17 Donelda Trump - T... 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,752 • Total comments across all topics: 277,364,176

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC