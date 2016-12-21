DC police: Knife-wielding man dies after being shot
A man fatally shot by an officer on Christmas Day when he refused to drop a knife had stabbed a woman during an argument, according a District of Columbia police report released Monday. Gerald Hall, 29, took the woman's house keys on Saturday when he left after an argument and he let himself in Sunday without permission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|38 min
|RIP
|394
|trump is wrong, whos side is trump on
|Dec 19
|hans off my pudenda
|3
|Before The Oath Of Office, An Oath To Tell The ...
|Dec 18
|American Oligarchy
|1
|AMERICA Left OFF List of Free Countries !
|Dec 18
|American Oligarchy
|1
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|Dec 17
|DUMP the TRUMP
|1
|Tod Nation Terre Haute censoring harmed veteran...
|Dec 17
|HUD International
|2
|wish all the people can see
|Dec 17
|Donelda Trump - T...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC