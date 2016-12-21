DC police: Knife-wielding man dies af...

DC police: Knife-wielding man dies after being shot

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Decatur Daily

A man fatally shot by an officer on Christmas Day when he refused to drop a knife had stabbed a woman during an argument, according a District of Columbia police report released Monday. Gerald Hall, 29, took the woman's house keys on Saturday when he left after an argument and he let himself in Sunday without permission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 38 min RIP 394
trump is wrong, whos side is trump on Dec 19 hans off my pudenda 3
News Before The Oath Of Office, An Oath To Tell The ... Dec 18 American Oligarchy 1
AMERICA Left OFF List of Free Countries ! Dec 18 American Oligarchy 1
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! Dec 17 DUMP the TRUMP 1
Tod Nation Terre Haute censoring harmed veteran... Dec 17 HUD International 2
wish all the people can see Dec 17 Donelda Trump - T... 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,960

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC