D.C. mayor signs assisted suicide bil...

D.C. mayor signs assisted suicide bill; Congress now must review it

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Iobserve

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser Dec. 20 signed into law a bill allowing doctors to prescribe lethal medications to terminally ill patients who want to end their lives. Congress has to approve all laws in the district and has 30 days to review it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 38 min RIP 394
trump is wrong, whos side is trump on Dec 19 hans off my pudenda 3
News Before The Oath Of Office, An Oath To Tell The ... Dec 18 American Oligarchy 1
AMERICA Left OFF List of Free Countries ! Dec 18 American Oligarchy 1
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! Dec 17 DUMP the TRUMP 1
Tod Nation Terre Haute censoring harmed veteran... Dec 17 HUD International 2
wish all the people can see Dec 17 Donelda Trump - T... 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,962

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC