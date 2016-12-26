D.C. mayor signs assisted suicide bill; Congress now must review it
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser Dec. 20 signed into law a bill allowing doctors to prescribe lethal medications to terminally ill patients who want to end their lives. Congress has to approve all laws in the district and has 30 days to review it.
