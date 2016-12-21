D.C. Council Passes Substantial New Paid Leave Legislation
The Washington, D.C., City Council passed landmark legislation this week that would provide all private sector D.C. employees with eight weeks of paid leave after the birth or adoption of a child, two weeks of paid personal sick leave, and six additional weeks of paid leave for caring for sick family members. The Universal Paid Leave Amendment Act of 2016 endeavors to create one of the most expansive leave benefits packages in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2...
|57 min
|Battle Tested
|512
|Murders Rise in U.S. Cities, but Crime Rate Hov...
|6 hr
|Donald Jay Bird
|1
|i think trump got his twitter taken away.
|14 hr
|TRUMPs Little TWIT
|5
|trump unfit president
|14 hr
|Newfoundland Dogger
|5
|'Hate-Filled' Banana Incidents
|14 hr
|The Banana Boat Song
|2
|trump is wrong, whos side is trump on
|14 hr
|AMERICA TRUMPED
|4
|Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million...
|14 hr
|TRUMP UNIVERSITY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC