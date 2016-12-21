D.C. Council Passes Substantial New P...

D.C. Council Passes Substantial New Paid Leave Legislation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: jdsupra.com

The Washington, D.C., City Council passed landmark legislation this week that would provide all private sector D.C. employees with eight weeks of paid leave after the birth or adoption of a child, two weeks of paid personal sick leave, and six additional weeks of paid leave for caring for sick family members. The Universal Paid Leave Amendment Act of 2016 endeavors to create one of the most expansive leave benefits packages in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 57 min Battle Tested 512
News Murders Rise in U.S. Cities, but Crime Rate Hov... 6 hr Donald Jay Bird 1
i think trump got his twitter taken away. 14 hr TRUMPs Little TWIT 5
trump unfit president 14 hr Newfoundland Dogger 5
News 'Hate-Filled' Banana Incidents 14 hr The Banana Boat Song 2
trump is wrong, whos side is trump on 14 hr AMERICA TRUMPED 4
News Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million... 14 hr TRUMP UNIVERSITY 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,315 • Total comments across all topics: 277,412,127

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC