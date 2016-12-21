D.C. Council Passes Substantial New Paid Leave Legislation

The Washington, D.C., City Council passed landmark legislation this week that would provide all private sector D.C. employees with eight weeks of paid leave after the birth or adoption of a child, two weeks of paid personal sick leave, and six additional weeks of paid leave for caring for sick family members. The Universal Paid Leave Amendment Act of 2016 endeavors to create one of the most expansive leave benefits packages in the country.

