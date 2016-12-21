Childa s play: LEGO master builders show work at White House
HAPPY HOLIDAYS: The White House, is one of the fifty-six LEGO gingerbread houses, one for each state and territory, are displayed in the trees in the State Dinning Room at the White House during a preview of the 2016 holiday decor, Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Washington. Each of the LEGO gingerbread houses are a one-of-a-kind creation and feature colors, architecture styles and details that pay tribute to each state or territory.
