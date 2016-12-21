Capital Restaurant Concepts, Ltd., d/b/a Paolo's GT-LLC Sued By EEOC For Sex Discrimination

Washington- Capital Restaurant Concepts, Ltd., d/b/a Paolo's GT-LLC, a District of Columbia corporation, violated federal law by subjecting an employee to sex harassment based on his sexual orientation, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit filed today. According to EEOC's lawsuit, during his employment at Paolo's GT-LLC in Georgetown, an 18-year-old gay employee was subjected to workplace harassment by kitchen staff and a dining room employee.

