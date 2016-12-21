Alere Files Appeal With CMS Judge Ove...

Alere Files Appeal With CMS Judge Over Medicare Billing Decision

Alere Inc. is making moves to get Medicare billing privileges reinstated for its Arriva Medical LLC diabetes unit, challenging the actions of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Wall Street Journal observes. The health-care diagnostics company filed both an appeal with the Administrative Law Judge at CMS and a complaint in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

