Trumbull Man Charged With Accidentally Firing Gun Into Neighbor's Apartment
A Trumbull man was arrested after police said he accidentally fired a gun into a neighboring apartment when he heard a fight going on outside, according to the Connecticut Post. A resident of the Avalon Gates apartment complex in Trumbull reported that on Thursday, June 29 he heard a fight going on outside, followed shortly by a bullet coming through his floor and going past his head and into his ceiling, the Connecticut Post reported.
