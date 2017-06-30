The Delamar in Greenwich, Conn., phot...

The Delamar in Greenwich, Conn., photographed on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Nita Patel, owner and manager of the Days Inn, sits in an outdoor courtyard at the hotel on Ethan Allen Road in Ridgefield, Conn., on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Nita Patel, owner and manager of the Days Inn, sits in an outdoor courtyard at the hotel on Ethan Allen Road in Ridgefield, Conn., on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT activists: Three teen suicides caused by b... 1 hr anonymous 1
News Mother, transgender son write book about coping Jun 20 Gremlin 3
News When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei... Jun 10 BPT 1
Places to go hang out and chill on a date. Jun 8 Kmfood 1
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May '17 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,146 • Total comments across all topics: 282,273,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC