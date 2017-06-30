State Police Detectives Investigate Suspicious Death in Berlin

On July 2, 2017 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Berlin Police Officers responded to the Days Inn after receiving reports of suspicious activity. On July 2, 2017, at approximately 3:30 a.m., at the request of the Berlin Police Department, Central District Major Crime detectives responded to the Days Inn Motel located at 2387 Berlin Tpke in Berlin to assist with a suspicious death investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Connecticut.