Showers moving through right now
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9pm for Hartford Counties. We're watching showers and storms as they move through Connecticut this eveninga some of them may become severe so we'll watch them closely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, transgender son write book about coping
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|3
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Jun 10
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC