Setbacks to Trump's Voter Fraud Commission, Yemen's Cholera Epidemic, ...
President Trump's voter fraud commission was set up to follow through on his claims that millions voted illegally in November Last week, a voter fraud commission set up by President Trump sent out voter information requests to every state. At least half of them are choosing not to fully comply, including Connecticut and Ohio.
Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
