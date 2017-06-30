Newtown School Superintendent Announces His Retirement
Newtown School Superintendent Joseph Erardi announced his retirement on Wednesday but assured the town he will stay on to help with the transition to a new leader, according to the News-Times. Erardi oversaw the opening of the $50 million Sandy Hook School last fall and was named Connecticut's 2017 Superintendent of the Year.
