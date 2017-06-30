Newtown School Superintendent Announc...

Newtown School Superintendent Announces His Retirement

Newtown School Superintendent Joseph Erardi announced his retirement on Wednesday but assured the town he will stay on to help with the transition to a new leader, according to the News-Times. Erardi oversaw the opening of the $50 million Sandy Hook School last fall and was named Connecticut's 2017 Superintendent of the Year.

Chicago, IL

