List of Danbury-area road projects released

The state and regional council of governments recently released a list of 134 transportation projects planned to be undertaken in the area from 2018 to 2021. The Western Connecticut Council of Governments , an 18-town group, is now reaching out for public comment on the projects.The comments are due by Aug. 7. The projects are not all certain to be undertaken, but the list represents the state Department of Transportation 's "best guess" for what will be completed, said Robert Sachnin , senior planner for WestCOG.

