List of Danbury-area road projects re...

List of Danbury-area road projects released

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

The state and regional council of governments recently released a list of 134 transportation projects planned to be undertaken in the area from 2018 to 2021. The Western Connecticut Council of Governments , an 18-town group, is now reaching out for public comment on the projects.The comments are due by Aug. 7. The projects are not all certain to be undertaken, but the list represents the state Department of Transportation 's "best guess" for what will be completed, said Robert Sachnin , senior planner for WestCOG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother, transgender son write book about coping Jun 20 Gremlin 3
News When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei... Jun 10 BPT 1
Places to go hang out and chill on a date. Jun 8 Kmfood 1
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May '17 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC