There are on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 17 hrs ago, titled LGBT activists: Three teen suicides caused by bullying. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:

Advocates in Hartford on Wednesday linked three recent teen suicides in Connecticut to bullying based on their gender identification and called for the public to respond strongly against such incidents. Advocates in Hartford on Wednesday linked three recent teen suicides in Connecticut to bullying based on their gender identification and called for the public to respond strongly against such incidents.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.