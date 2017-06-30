LGBT activists: Three teen suicides c...

LGBT activists: Three teen suicides caused by bullying

There are 1 comment on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 17 hrs ago, titled LGBT activists: Three teen suicides caused by bullying. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:

Advocates in Hartford on Wednesday linked three recent teen suicides in Connecticut to bullying based on their gender identification and called for the public to respond strongly against such incidents.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 1 hr ago
Censoring posts again? I'll say it again for crystal clarity. EVERYone has to deal with bullies in life. Liberals think they can commandeer the police for their political litmus tests but all I can say is what EVERYone else has heard when they spoke up about bullying. "Don't drag me into your problems." (it's a white liberal thang. You wouldn't understand!)

Maybe if you weren't encouraging your kids to be crazy, they wouldn't choose crazy! Next time you want to act out an application of solidarity, don't pick one who wants to violate me or my widdle childrin'.

How about that Pope thing? Do you think poor ol' Francis feels like he wasn't invited to the real party? Everyone warned him. When dealing with crazy, civility is simply not its own reward.
