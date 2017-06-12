Danbury's Musicals at Richter Continu...

Danbury's Musicals at Richter Continues 33rd Season with West Side Story

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Musicals at Richter , celebrating its 33rd season as the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut, continues its summer season with "West Side Story," the explosive musical retelling of the Romeo and Juliet story set against the backdrop of rival street gangs in 1950s New York City.

Chicago, IL

