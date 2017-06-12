Danbury's Musicals at Richter Continues 33rd Season with West Side Story
Musicals at Richter , celebrating its 33rd season as the longest-running outdoor theater in Connecticut, continues its summer season with "West Side Story," the explosive musical retelling of the Romeo and Juliet story set against the backdrop of rival street gangs in 1950s New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, transgender son write book about coping
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|3
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Jun 10
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC