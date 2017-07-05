Cruisin' Connecticut - " Billy Joela s Original Band Performing in Milford
Steve Cooper runs the organization, and is bringing a little New York State of Mind to the Parsons Auditorium in Milford. Lords of 52nd Street includes members of Billy Joel's original band, led by: Richie Cannata on tenor saxophone, Liberty DeVitto on drums and percussion, and Russell Javors on rhythm guitar.
