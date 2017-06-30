Court Monitor Finds DCF Is Still Falling Short of Meeting Children's Needs
Caseloads are growing and children's needs aren't being met, according to the federal court monitor overseeing the Department of Children and Families. A bi-annual review of the agency found that of the 106 cases sampled there were 340 unmet service needs over a six month period.
